Former chief minister’s son arrested in forgery case

The Chhattisgarh police has arrested Amit Jogi, the son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi today morning.Amit Jogi was arrested in connection with a forgery case.

Amit Jogi was arrested from his home in Bilaspur for allegation of cheating and forgery. He has been accused of making fake documents and lying on his election affidavit about his birthplace. It is accused that Amit Jogi has produced a fake birth certificate during 2013 assembly elections.

BJP leader Sameera Paikra has filed a complaint against the son of Janata Congress (Chattisgarh) leader’s son. Sameera Paikra has contested against Amit Jogi in 2013 assembly elections in Marwahi seat and lost. he alleged that Amit Jogi has falsely declared his year and place of birth as 1978 and Sarbehera Gaurela village in Chattisgarh. But Amit was born in Texas in 1977.