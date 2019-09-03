ISSF World Cup: India dominates the medal tally

in shooting, the Indian shooters had dominated the ISSF Rifle/ Pistol World Cup at Rio de janeiro. India is top in the medal tally with 9 medals. Indian shooters has grabbed 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in the tournament. India has dominated in all the four rifle/pistol world cups took place this year.

India’s teenage stars Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary has clinched the gold medal in 10m air pistol event.India’s Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma has bagged the silver in the event.

In total, India has collected 22 medals including 16 gold medals in the four ISSF rifle/pistol world cups this year. In the history of the ISSF World Cup before this year India had collected a total of 19 gold medals, only 11 being in the rifle/pistol events and 8 from shotgun event.