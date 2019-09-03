Kashmir Issue : Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada threatens snake attack against PM Modi

In a Twitter post, Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has issued a bizarre treat to the Indians, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a video, Pirzada can be seen playing with snakes, crocodile, as she claims these are special gifts for Prime Minister Modi.

Through her video, Pirzada indirectly threatened of a snake attack against him for revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rabi Pirzada claimed that as a Kashmiri, she is ready with her snakes (not a creative euphemism, she actually meant snakes as in the reptiles) and asked Indians to be ready as she is all set to send those snakes across the Line of Control to inflict damage on the Indians. She further said that Indians should be ready to die in hell.