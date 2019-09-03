Knife attack at primary school ; 8 students killed

Eight students of a primary school in central China were killed and two others injured in a brutal knife attack carried out by a man, released recently from jail, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 8:00 am on Monday at Chaoyangpo grade school in the town of Baiyangping at Enshi county at Hubei province, on the first day of the new academic year, according to the Global Times.

Eight children were stabbed to death, while two other students suffered injuries in the attack, it said.