P.M Modi, Trump and Imran Playing Cricket! Watch this Troll Showing How Trump is Mediating Kashmir Issue

Donald Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue but India has held firm on to the stand that it is a bilateral issue. Pakistan had pinned a lot of hopes on Trump mediating on the issue but all of that was smashed as during a bilateral meet with P.M Modi, Trump said that P. M Modi feels he has the Kashmir issue under control. Pakistan continues to be disappointed by the fact that it has failed to internationalize the Kashmir issue.

Now, a troll has emerged on social media where Trump’s mediation on Kashmir issue is shown in the form of a cricket match. Trump is the wicketkeeper and Imran is the bowler, while Modi is the batsman. Watch what happens: