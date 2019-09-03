Pakistan hell, India heaven for minorities, claims Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi claimed that Pakistan is hell for minority communities residing there and India is heaven for minorities residing in India. ” Minorities do not have social, religious, and human rights in Pakistan. In India, all minority community members are safe”, said Naqvi.

Naqvi lashed at the congress leaders, saying the Congress leaders has gone brainless. The congress leaders has the strength to think wat is favourable for the country. ‘Several leaders of Congress are speaking in tones similar to that of pakistan’, he accused.

” The family that decimated the economy, those who indulged in scams, they do not need to bother about the situation. The country is in safe hands”, said Naqvi as reply to Congress leaders accusation about economic slowdown.