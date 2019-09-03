Powder seized by police in ‘drug bust’ turns out to be ‘cake mix’

A massive ‘drug bust’ has left the police and authorities rather red faced as seized narcotic in question turned out to be ‘cake mix’. The bizarre incident occurred in London.

the employees of Purezza, a pizza restaurant were carrying the ingredients in a suitcase when he was stopped by British Transport Police. When the officer checked the suitcase he found many blue bags with full of white powder. He mistook it to narcotic drug. After checking it in the labs it turned to be just ingredients of a vegan cake.

@BTPSussex huge drugs bust at Gatwick airport. In collaboration with @ukhomeoffice powders tested and discovered to be vegan cake ingredients. Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit. #cakefine pic.twitter.com/tmyuOI5rLw — BTP Sussex (@BTPSussex) August 28, 2019

After the incident, British police tweeted : ” Please label your foods and bring samples of cakes next time you visit”. Replying to this the Purezza restaurant tweed; ” Thanks for going easy on us guys! A slab of cake all round is in order when you’re next in Brighton’.