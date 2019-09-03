Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get US award

Prime Minister Narendra modi will receive the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is honouring Modi for his leadership and commitment to the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

Jitendra Singh, the union minister in charge of PMO has informed this through his social media handle. ” Another award,another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi’s diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States”, Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Another award,another moment of pride for every Indian, as PM Modi's diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world.

Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/QlsxOWS6jT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2019

Narendra modi will receive the award in September 24 during his US tour.

‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ was launched by Prime Minister on 2014, October 2. The mission aims at to achieving universal sanitation coverage in the country as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.Till now around 90 million toilets has been built.