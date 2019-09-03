Scuba diving boat fire: At least 15 dead, a dozen missing

At least Fifteen people had died and around a dozen others are still missing after a scuba diving boat caught fire. The boat has sank off the California coast.

The shocking incident took place in Santa Cruz island west of Santa barbara in Southern California in USA.

There were 39 people on the board of the boat. This include 33 were passengers and 6 crew members.

The tragedy occured a 75-foot commercial scuba diving boat erupted in flames. The rescue team could not help the survivors before the boat sank due to the blaze and intense heat.

The fire and heat prevented the rescue team from breaching the boat’s hull to search for the survivors. And worsening the situation the dense fog also interrupted the rescue operations. .