Ticket fare of ‘Onam special trains’ soar higher than flight tickets

The Indian railway has shown no mercy to Keralites living outside the state. The public transport system has in front to squeezing the passengers who were travelling in and out to Kerala during the ‘Onam season’.

The Railway tickets fares of special trains to clear the rush of passengers during the Onam season is higher than flight tickets.

Southern railway has declared 9 trains from Mangalore to Thiruvananthapuram and 1 from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram. Among these special trains 7 are ‘suvidha’ trains which charges special tariff.

In express trains the ticket fare from Mangalore to Thiruvananthapuram is for sleeper Rs.340, 3rd AC – Rs.920 and for 2nd AC- Rs.1325. And in Suvidha trains it is Rs.660,Rs.1260 and Rs.1775 respectively.

In Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram rout the basic fare in express trains isRs.470 for sleeper, Rs.1240 for 3rd AC and Rs.1775 for 2nd AC. And in Suvidha Rs.835, Rs.1540, Rs.3315 respectively.

And the flight ticket from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram coast around Rs.1837 on September 7.