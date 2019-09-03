‘Torture Rooms’ present in more colleges, says commission report

A independent judicial commission under the headship of justice P.K.Shamsudheen has revealed that there were ‘torture rooms’ in more colleges in Kerala apart from University college. The report claims that ‘Torture Rooms’ is present in more colleges like Madappally S.N college, Arts college and Maharajas college.

The commission was formed after the suicide attempt of a girl student at University college in Thiruvananthapuram. The report will be handed over to governor today.

The commission has held many sittings and met with many students and teachers gathered their opinions.

The report reveals that the students union do not give consideration for unorganized students who were not part of any students organizations. The violence and riots in college campuses took place with the support and backing of top political leadership.

The college unions run by SFI is practising dictatorship. In these colleges students even can not raise their demands or complaints.