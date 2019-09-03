Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi writes letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has written two letters to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, highlighting the problems facing his parliamentary constituency Wayanad.

In a letter to Vijayan, Gandhi highlighted the issue of Kaippinikadavu bridge which connects Kurumbilangode and Chungathara village.

He said: “I request you to kindly take steps towards reconstruction of the bridge at the earliest.”

In another letter, Gandhi urged Munda to release early payment of monetory compensation and a comprehensive rehabilitation package for the tribals.

He also penned a three-point recommendation to the Minister for consideration that includes sustainable livelihood generation and also asked for disaster resilient housing.