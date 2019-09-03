Will provide clean drinking water to every household by 2024: Prime Minister Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi today said that the union government will provide clean drinking water to every household in the country by 2024. He said this at a gathering in New Delhi after inaugurating the ‘Garvi Gujarat Bhavan’ in New Delhi.

Earlier in his Independence Day speech at Red Fort Prime Minister has announced ‘jal Jeevan Mission’ to bring piped water supply to every house. He also declared that the union government will spend 3.5 lakh crore in coming years under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The mission aims at rainwater harvesting, ground water recharge and management of household waste water for reuse in agriculture.