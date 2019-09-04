14-year-old shoots all 5 members of his family, confesses to police

A boy aged 14 has called the police and confessed that he has killed all the five members of his family. The shocking incident occurred in Alabama, USA on Monday late night .

Three of the victims were found dead at the scene, a house in Elkmont, Alabama, and the other two died later after being airlifted to a regional hospital. The victims were the 14-year-old’s father, stepmother and siblings. The immediate cause behind the murder was not yet found.

UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019

“The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence,” “He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby,” The Limestone County sheriff has tweeted.