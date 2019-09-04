ATP Challenger: Prajnesh Gunneswaran enter pre-quarter

In tennis, India’s top seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran entered the pre-quarterfinals men’s singles event of the Jinan Open ATP Challenger Tournament in China. Prajnesh defeated Japanese player Renta Tokuda by 6-2,6-2. This his first tournament after losing US Open.

In the doubles event, Indian pair fourth seeded Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan defeated Japan’s Shintaro Imai and Toshihide Matsui by 6-4,6-3 in the opening round. They will next face Hiroki Moriya and Goncalo Oliveira. This pair of Hiroki Moriya and Goncalo Oliveira has defeated Indian players Sriram balaji and Vishnu Vardhan.

Another Indian duo Divij Sharan and Mathew Ebden had defeated Steven Diez and Enrique Lopez Perez by 6-2,6-7,11-9.