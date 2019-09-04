Commodity Market: Gold, Silver prices goes up

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver has surged.

India’s gold import has declined 73% in the August month.And this is the lowest level in three years. India imported only 30 tonnes of gold in August this year. Last year it was 111.47 tonnes.

In the international market, the price of gold has slipped down. in New York, gold was trading at $.1537 per ounce. Silver was trading at a higher price of $.19.27 per ounce.

In India the price of gold of 24 karat has rose by Rs.122 to Rs.39,248 per 10 gram. The price of silver also rose by Rs.2070 to Rs.50,125 per kilo.