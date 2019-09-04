Former Chief Minister slaps, pushes aide at airport: Video

The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior Congress leader C.M.Siddaramaiah was caught red handed on camera as he slapped and pushed away one his aide at airport.

The shocking video was released by the national, news agency ANI. The video has gone viral on social media like wildfire.The veteran Congress leader was behaved inhumanely at Mysore Airport on today.

In the video it seen Siddaramaiah walking away after talking to media persons. And when the aide approached him, he looked at him and slapped and pushed him away.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka's former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

This is not the first time that the veteran Congress leader is misbehaving. Earlier he was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman Congress worker. She had come to complaint about the local MLA. But when the lady asked answers, Siddaramaiah shouted at ther and snached her mic and pulled her dupatta.

But Siddaramaiah’s office claimed that the side was a Congress activist and he was trying to push the phone to him and asking him to speak some official and to recommend him. And Siddaramaiah slapped him because he was irritated by his behaviour.