Rashmika Mandanna to make her Bollywood debut

South-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna to make debut in Bollywood film. As per reports the south-Indian actress will be pairing opposite Shahid kapoor in a Hindi film.

She will enter the Bollywood film industry by a remake of the Telugu film ‘Jersey’. The film had Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead role was released this year and was a huge hit. The film will be remade by the the movie’s original maker Dil Raju. The makers are planning to roll out the film by November this year.

Rashmika who made acting debut through Kannada film ‘Kirik Party’ is a part of several Telugu films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindam, superstar Mahesh Babu’s next Sarileru Neekevvaru and others.