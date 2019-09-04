Remittance bonanza for Indian expats in UAE as rupee falls

indian workers living UAE are happy as their earning will get more value in India as the Indian rupee falls down against UAE Dirham. It is a ‘remittance bonanza’ for the Indian expats in UAE. The remittance to India will get more Indian rupee as the rupee has slipped down against the UAE dirham.

Today the Indian rupee has touched 19.63 against the UAE dirham. On today the in the forex market the Indian rupee has been trading at 19.63 against the UAE dirham.

The Indian rupee has rebounded 19 paise to reach at 72.20 against US dollar. At the Interbank foreign exchange the Indian rupee opened at 72.20 against the US dollar. Rupee has closed 72.39 against dollar on Tuesday.