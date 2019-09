Salman Khan dance at ‘ Ganesh Visarjan’ is unmissable; Video

The whole nation has celebrated ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’ on Tuesday. Andl almost all Bollywood celebrities has wished their fans on the auspicious occasion through their social media handle.

And now a video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan dancing at the ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ has took a storm at social media. Salman Khan joined his sister Arpita Khan and brother in law Aayush Sharma for Ganesh Visarjan.

Salman Khan and his family has bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha. And many Bollywood celebrities has gathered at Arpita Khan’s house for the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony.

Bollywood celebrity Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Swara Bhaskar, Dino Morea, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were present at the Ganesh Visarjan at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s residence.