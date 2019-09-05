A conspiracy has been hatched to kill BJP leaders alleges BJP national general secretary

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched by ruling Trinamool Congress and police to kill BJP leaders like Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh.

” A conspiracy has been hatched to kill Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh. The conspiracy is continuing’ , he said.

Roy and Singh were former leaders of TMC. Roy joined BJP in 2017 and Singh in 2019. Vijay Vargiya accused that TMC is carrying out a politics of vendetta by filing false cases against BJP leaders.Around 32 cases has been registered against Roy after he joined BJP.And around 50 cases were lodged against Singh.

You will be surprised to know since Mukul joined BJP, 32 cases have been slapped against him. When he was not in the BJP, everything about him was fine. Now there are even murder, attempt to murder and many such cases against him. Till day before yesterday, 50 cases have been lodged against Arjun Singh. And all these cases have been filed in the last six months that he has been with us”, he accused.