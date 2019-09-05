Ananya Panday sets temperature soaring in magazine cover

Bollywood actress Ananya panday has sets the temperature soaring in a recent photoshoot of her. The young actress has left the hearts of her fan fluttering as the cover girl of ‘Grazia Magazine’s September issue.
The photo is set in the backdrop of a forest. The actress is spreading her charm and magic in yellow paneled dress and gold plated earrings as accessory.
The actress has shared the photo on Instagram and captioned as ‘King of the Jungle’.
Ananya pandey made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of The Year 2’. The pretty actress will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and with Ishaan Khattar in ‘ Khaali Peeli’.
