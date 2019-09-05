Bugatti Chiron sets new world record, breaks 300 MPH barrier: Video

The luxury supercar Bugatti Chiron has created a new world record to its name.A specially derivative of the acr becomes the world’s first hypercar to achieve a top-speed of over 480 kilometer per hour. The car attained a speed of 490.47 km/h at the Ehra-Lessien track in Germany. Thus Bugatti has surpassed the previous records by SSC, Hennessy and Koenigsegg.

The car was driven by Andy wallace who previously set the world speed record in 1998 with a Mclaren F1.

German technical organisation has certified that Wallace has driven the car from 261 mph to 304.773 mph.

A team of engineers from Bugatti, Michelin and Dallara has almost spent 6 months on the car which has laser-controlled ride height to give the impression that the car is melting into the tarmac.