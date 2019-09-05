Drunk autorickshaw driver fined Rs 47,500

Odisha Police has fined a drunk autorickshaw driver Rs.47,500. The autorickshaw driver was fined by the police for driving without a valid driving licence, valid permit and registration. He was fined under the various sections of the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials has informed that an autorickshaw driver named Haribandhu Kanhar was given a challan of Rs.47,500 for violating motor vehicles act. He was booked at Acharya Vihar Chhak in Bhubaneswar city on Wednesday.

The penalty includes Rs.5000 for general offence, Rs.5000 for having invalid driving licence, Rs.10,000 for violating permit conditions, Rs.10,000 for drunken driving, Rs.10,000 for violating air’noise pollution, Rs.5000 for unauthorized person to drive vehicle, Rs.5000 for using vehicle without registration and fitness certificate, and Rs.2500 for plying the vehicle without insurance.

The driver claimed that he has all the documents at home. He also said that he cannot pay such a huge amount and let the authorities size his vehicle.

The officers had detained both driver and his vehicle.