Indian Railways to install national flags at 41 stations

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to install national flags at 41 locations by March next year to impart a sense of nationalism and patriotism among passengers, an official said on Thursday.

“The 100-feet tall flags would be installed in 41 places including railway stations located at state capitals, district headquarters and places having historical and tourist importance,” NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

He said two such flags have already been installed at Guwahati (in Assam) and New Jalpaiguri (in West Bengal) railway stations.