IndiGo passengers `forced’ to sit in stranded flight; DGCA to probe

Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the regulatory authority of aviation industry in the country informed that will inquire about the alleged incident of IndiGo airlines forced passengers to sit in a stranded flight. The incident took place in Mumbai airport on Wednesday night. The passengers of Mumbai to Jaipur flight were forced to sit a stranded flight for hours.

The Indigo flight was scheduled to depart from Mumbai airport to Jaipur at 7.55pm on Wednesday and the flight took off from Mumbai airport at 6.am on Thursday and landed at Jaipur at 8.am. All passengers were forced to sit in the flight for hours.

Meanwhile, many flights and mostly indiGo flights were cancelled from Mumbai airport due to incessant rain in the Mumbai.