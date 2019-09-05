INX Media case : P Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail for 14 days

Court on Thursday sent former Finance Minister P Chidambaram to judicial custody for 14 days, till September 19, after the expiry of his two-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

He was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19, allowing him to carry his medicines to jail.

Considering that he has Z-level security, the court directed that Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.

With regard to Chidambaram’s plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.

Chidambaram’s 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ended on Thursday. He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who on Tuesday sent him to CBI custody till today by taking note of the Supreme Court’s order which had said that Chidambaram would be in the CBI custody till September 5.

The Supreme Court on Thursday also decided his appeal against the Delhi High Court’s August 20 order in the money laundering case lodged by ED and rejected his challenge to denial of anticipatory bail.

Hours after the apex court order, another special court granted him and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases.