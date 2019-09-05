Lenovo launches three new model smartphones in India

Lenovo has launched three new smartphones — Lenovo Note K10, Lenovo A6 Note and Lenovo Z6 Pro today in India. The three smartphones will be available for purchase from 11 September onwards on Flipkart. Two of these, the Lenovo Z6 Pro and Lenovo A6 Note are available only in one storage option, whereas the Lenovo K10 Note is available in two.

Lenovo K10 Note is available in two storage variants 4 GB RAM + 64 GB priced at 13,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB priced at Rs 15,999. It will be available for purchase from 16 September at Flipkart.

Lenovo A6 Note will go on sale on Flipkart from 11 September. The smartphone comes in one storage variant, which is the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage model, priced at Rs 7,999.

Lenovo Z6 Pro is priced at Rs 33,999 for its sole 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. It will go on sale on 11 September on Flipkart.