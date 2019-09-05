Lookout notice issued against UNA leader

The Crime Branch has released a lookout notice against the state president of United Nurses Association Jasmine Shah. The lookout notice is issued in connection with a financial fraud case. It is alleged that Shah hs misused the fund of the association.

It is alleged that Shah has misused around 3.5crore rupees from the associations’ fund. Former president of the association Siby Mukesh has lodged the complaint against Shah.

Crime Branch has registered a case against four people including Shah. The complaint was proved right in the preliminary inquiry conducted by Thrissur SP. He has submitted a report to DGP demanding a detailed enquiry.

Shah has approached court challenging this. And from the day case was registered Shah and others absconding.