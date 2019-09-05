Police rescue lion, tiger cubs from being sold online

The Environments and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) and Sharjah police has rescued lion and tiger cubs from a house. The cubs were kept for to be sold online.

The authorities raided the house after getting a tip off. They have rescued a white lion cub, two tiger cubs and two monkeys.

Environments and Protected Areas Authority has also arrested a suspect in connection with this. The team has put the suspect under surveillance.

In the last year around 142 exotic animals including tigers, cheetahs and snaked were rescued from homes in Sharjah. And in 2017 around 422 animals were rescued.

As per the law any individual caught trading or breeding dangerous animals can be fined UAE Dirham 100,000. The penalty is doubled for a repeated offence. Public and private zoos are exempted from the ban.