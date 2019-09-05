Primary school Students hospitalised after eating breakfast in school

Primary school students hospitalized after having breakfast from the school. 20 school students of Vaishno School, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh were admitted in hospital after having breakfast served by the school authority on Wednesday.

All the children were rushed to a local hospital after they complained about vomiting and stomach ache. 19 students has been discharged after giving first aid and one student whose condition is serious is admitted in the hospital.

The parents of the children alleged that the children fell ill after having ‘Pav bhaji’ from school and the dish was prepared by using contaminated water. Students also complained that they started vomiting after consuming the dish and there was foul smell coming from the bread.

But the school management declined the accusations. They claimed that around 700 students were served the same food and all of them are fine except the 20 students. And informed that they will take the issue seriously and will check is the water or bread was contaminated.