UAE issues social media warning

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has urged the public not to share fake, false and unverified messages on social media. The Ministry issued this warning on Wednesday.

Earlier two days before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has also ordered the residents of UAE not to misuse the power of social media.

” Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the official entity that manages our foreign issues, speaks on our behalf and represents our political standpoints. One of its main mandates also comprises maintaining 48 years of long-standing credibility and good reputation that the UAE has established with countries and peoples across the world”, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in an open letter written to residents and citizens