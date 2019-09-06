Australian cricketer sets his eyes on this Indian girl; details inside

Foreign cricketers dating Indian girls is not new. Even from the era of Vivian Richards it has been continuing. And now it has become a trend. And, the latest to join the bandwagon is Australian T20I and ODI specialist all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.
The 30-year-old cricketer has been dating a Melbourne-based Indian Vini Raman from a long time.
If the right handed batsman decides to tie the knot with Vini, then the cricketer will become the second player after Shaun Tait to have married an Indian girl. Earlier, in 2014, former Australian Pacer Shaun Tait became the first Australian to tie the knot with Indian girl, Mashoom Singha. The pair had met during an IPL party and gelled well with each other immediately before getting married.
Choosing between having a few days off after what’s been an intense year of being away from home, travelling & cricket orrrr playing a 4 day game for @lancashirecricket . No surprises in guessing what @gmaxi_32 picked. Can never fault the dedication and forever proud to stand by your side through it all ??
