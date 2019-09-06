Barkha Dutt Wants Congress to Put up a Better Fight For P Chidambaram and D.K Shivkumar. Watch Video

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was on Thursday sent to Delhi’s Tihar Jail after the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media case. One of the other Congress’ Senior leader D.K Shivkumar was arrested by Enforcement Authority on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case.

While the Congress party has resorted to familiar defense that the move is politically motivated, someone seems to be more upset that Congress. News anchor Barkha Dutt is dissatisfied with the fact that the Congress party has not done anything to support its two stalwarts.

She says Shivkumar is a firefighter for Congress and said that Sonia and Rahul should perhaps sit outside P.C’s residence and court alongside him. Check out the video