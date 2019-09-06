Bharat tere tukde honge Slogan: AAP Govt Won’t Give Sanction to Delhi Police to Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, Here is What the Govt Said

Delhi Police had requested sanction to AAP led Delhi government to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar and others who have been accused of raising anti-India slogans on JNU campus.

According to a report from a national media, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has held firm on to the opinion that no such case can be made against Kanhaiya on the basis of the evidence that Delhi police has produced.

He said that the sloganeering was started to ‘mock each other’ as a clash erupted between two groups. He said that slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ were aimed at the opposing group and not to the nation and that they had no intention of inciting violence.

The Delhi government found the evidence provided by Delhi Police ‘flimsy’ and ‘riddled with gaps’