Car Owner Fined For Not Wearing Helmet! Here is Why it Happened

You don’t need to wear a helmet while driving a car unless its a racing car! But in a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a car owner was fined Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet. Bareilly Traffic police responded to the issue and said that the Challan generated not by Traffic police, but by civil police.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) also said that the mistake could have happened because the options for a penalty for not wearing seat belts and not wearing helmets are closely placed to each other on the challan machine.