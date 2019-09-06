Chief Swimming coach arrested for molesting minor girl

Goa Police arrested Chief swimming coach of the Goa state swimming team for molesting a minor girl. Surajit Ganguly a swimming coach working under Goa Swimming Association was arrested for molesting a 15-year-old swimmer. The victim is a national junior gold medalist.

Goa police arrested him after the video and photos of the incident has been spreaded on social media. The parents of the girl has lodged a complaint against Ganguly on police. Goa police charged Section 376,354,506 of IPC, POSCO and Goa Children’s Act.

The girl has accused that Ganguly has been exploiting her sexually for the last six months and has been subjected to both physical and mental torturing. The harassment allegedly took place after he called her to the Mapusa centre in North Goa from West Bengal.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that there will strict action against him. ” A stringent action will be taken through Sports Authority. Firstl, it’s a heinous crime of serious nature so I’ll urge the police to take stringent penal action against the coach urgently”.Rijiju tweeted.He has been terminated from the job.