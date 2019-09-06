Expats arrested for violating laws

The Royal Oman police has informed that 43 expats were arrested. These expats were arrested for violating the law of Oman.

The expats were arrested in the South Al Batinah governorate. They were arrested for violating the labour and residency laws of the country.

” The police command in south Al Batinah governorate carried out an operation and arrested 43 expats on charges of violating labour and residency laws in Wilayat Al Khaburah”, the Royal Oman police informed in a statement issued online.

Earlier on August 29, the police has arrested 39 expats including a woman.