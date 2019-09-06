Fuel prices for September announced: Details inside

The oil prices for September month has been announced by the Shell Oman company. The Shell Oman company in a statement has informed this. The company in a statement has said that the fuel prices were decreased for in the month of September.

The price of M91, M95 and diesel were decreased. M91 will be priced 201 baisas per litre. At present it is 210 baisas per litre. A decrease of 19 baisas was announced.

The price of M95 has declined from 220 baisas per litre in August from 211 baisas per litre in September. A decrease of 9 baisas per litre is declared.

The price of diesel was decreased by 6 baisas per litre. The diesel will be priced 241 baisa per litre. At present it is 250 baisas per litre.