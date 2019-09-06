Government to give ‘free helmet’ with challan of Rs.1000

As per the new amended Motor Vehicles Act, people riding a two wheeler without a helmet will be fined Rs.1000. Although the fine is increased people may repeat the same offence again and there is no guarantee that they will wear a helmet.

But now the Rajasthan government has introduced a new scheme. The government will give fre ISI marked helmets with a challan of Rs.1000 for those who caught riding a two wheeler without a helmet. The government hopes that this will reduce the resentment among people over the higher penalties.

Earlier the state government has made it clear that the severe penalties under the new law cannot implemented in the state. ” We will take a call on the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act in Rajasthan keeping in mind the sentiments of our people. Though we are planning to provide free helmets to those who pay a challan of Rs.1000 for driving without helmets”, said state transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.