Lasith Malinga breaks yet another T20I record

Veteran Sri Lanka pacer and captain Lasith Malinga on Friday took four wickets in four balls during their third match against New Zealand, also becoming the first bowler to take 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Malinga, 36, picked up the wickets of Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor in the third over to become the only bowler to have taken two hat-tricks in T20I cricket.

The first time Malinga achieved this feat was against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup in a Super eight match in West Indies.