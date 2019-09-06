Maradu flat case : Supreme Court issues final warning to Pinarayi Govt

Supreme Court Friday ordered to demolish five apartments in Ernakulam’s Maradu municipality constructed after violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules before September 20. The court also directed to submit a report after demolishing the flats. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra ordered the chief secretary to appear in the court after implementing the order.

The Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered to demolish the flats for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. However the government informed the court that the flats would be demolished after getting the report of Chennai IIT team entrusted to study the environmental issues associated with the demolition of the flat. However, Justice Arun Mishra said that he does not want to hear such lame excuses. If the flat is not demolished within 14 days, the chief secretary will be jailed, warned the court.Holiday Heritage, Holy Faith, Jain Housing, Kayaloram Apartment and Alfa Ventures are the apartments to be demolished.