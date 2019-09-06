Pakistan’s Attempts to Invoke ‘Muslim Ummah’ Fails, this is What UAE Told Pak About Kashmir Issue

Ever since article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, Pakistan has been trying to get the global community involved in the issue by playing the ‘victim’ card. Having failed, the nation tried to play the ‘Muslim Ummah’ card, but UAE has shut the doors on such attempts too.

In the Quran, the ummah typically refers to a single group that shares common religious beliefs, specifically those that are the objects of a divine plan of salvation.

UAE Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan said that Kashmir issue is not an issue of Ummah but a dispute between two countries. He also said that it is a bilateral issue that should be resolved through dialogue between the two countries.(as per reports from Pakistan media)