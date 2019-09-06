US Open Tennis: Serena Williams to face Bianca Andreescu in finals

In tennis, veteran American player Serena Williams has entered the finals of women’s singles event of US Open Tennis. She will face Canadian player Bianca Andreescu in the finals.

Serena Williams defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine by 6-3,6-1 in the semi-finals. Bianca Andreescu defeated Switzerland player Belinda Bencic by 7-6,7-5 in the semi-finals.

Serena Williams aged 37 is seeded 8th rank is aiming at her first Grand Slam title after giving birth in September 2017. If she wins then it will be her 24th Grand Slam. She has won the US Open six times earlier.

Andreescu, who is playing in the US Open main draw for the first time and competing in only her fourth Grand Slam, was born nine months after Williams won her first title at Flushing Meadows in 1999.