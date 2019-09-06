Vahbiz Dorabjee rocks her curves in monokini: Pictures

Popular Television actress Vahbiz Dorabjee recently shared her photo in a blue monokini. She shared the picture with an inspiring note for all girls.

“To All the Girls, that think You’re Fat..Because your not a Size Zero..You’re the Beautiful one..Its Society Who’s Ugly-Marilyn Monroe #rockyourcurves #changeyourperception #BodyPositivity #Confidence #believeinyourselfalways sunday #sundayvibes #vahbz #vahbizdorabjee #actor #anchor #blogger.”(sic)”, she wrote on Instagram.

Vahbiz Dorabjee is a popular Indian television actress and model. Vahbiz Dorabjee made her television debut with the television serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, playing the role of Panchi Dobriyal.

She keeps encouraging girls to embrace their curves through her social media posts. Let’s take a look at the pictures.