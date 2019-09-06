Vivo launches Z1X in India : Price and Features

Vivo launched its second smartphone Vivo Z1x of the Z-series in India today.

The smartphone is available in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM +64 GB storage priced at Rs 16,990 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant priced at Rs 18,990. Vivo Z1x comes in two colour variants — Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

The Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor and runs on Android 9 Pie based on the latest version of FunTouch OS. The smartphone houses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22 W FlashCharge and comes with USB type C support.

On the camera front, Vivo Z1x sports a triple rear camera that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 sensor alongwith 8 MP Super wide-angle camera and 2 MP depth camera. There is a 32 MP camera for the selfies on the front.