‘India has 900 crores to do this and you have your ‘free Twitter Account’ : Netizens give mouth shuttering reply to Pakistan Minister

Netizens from both India and Pakistan has given a mouth shuttering reply to Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary who mocked India’s ‘Chandrayaan 2’.

Awwwww….. Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na….. Dear “Endia” https://t.co/lp8pHUNTBZ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s Science Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary mocked ISRO after India’s space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan lander.

So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed https://t.co/RPsKXhCFCM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Displaying his ignorance in Science and Technology and showing his jealousy and arrogance to India, he tweeted that ” ” So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed (“Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon”).

Ufff really I missed that great moment #IndiaFailed https://t.co/pxKQQABVuF — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Then after he continued tweeting expressing his happiness in the Indian mission’s failure in a smooth landing on the Moon’s surface. And for this the netizens reacted severely. The netizens wonder how a minister handling ‘science’ can be so ‘anti-science’.

Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation… https://t.co/48u0t6KatM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

A Twitter user pointed out that India has 900 crore to spare for such a mission while all Fawad Chaudhry has was his free Twitter account.

The person who isn't even able to spell satellite is the federal minister for science and technology.. #PKMKB

And yeah Ch fawad Hussain , does Ch stands for chutiya ? ? https://t.co/cPucOb4d5u — ???? Yeah (@soumyastic) September 7, 2019

Breaking news!!!! Fawad Chaudhry has landed on his rooftop. pic.twitter.com/6m0Sbd7EtO — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) September 7, 2019

A glimpse into Pakistan's space program, as designed by the Science and Technology minister. Riveting. pic.twitter.com/qDFgek5qYx — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) September 7, 2019

India ke paas 900 crore hai ye sab karne ke liye! Aur apke paas ye muft ka twitter account… https://t.co/OXOUbuBTst pic.twitter.com/YSuO6M93w2 — F.K (@fzaklm) September 7, 2019

Fawad Chaudhry counting the money India just spent.. ? pic.twitter.com/03lpRCkMgX — Naila Inayat ????? ????? (@nailainayat) September 7, 2019

And "satellite' is misspelled in his tweet. It's so embarrassing that instead of exhibiting passion for tech he is making fun of them like a kid. Millions of kids in India are currently talking about possibilities and solutions for moon lander, is it a waste of money? — Mariyam (@mariyamnz) September 6, 2019

Another pointed out the a science minister has even can not spell correctly ‘Satellite’ felt it necessary to mock others.

Came across this tweet in the trending section while I was reading all the proud messages for the #Chandrayaan2 mission. Couldn’t believe that guy is their national science & technology minister ???????????? https://t.co/0jF2L2Fe7z — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) September 7, 2019

And still Unlike Pakistan, India has atleast prooved that we have that technology to take our equipments till Moon meanwhile Chaudhry's 'Mujahids' are still being waiting to be killed by @adgpi — Vivek Agrawal (@viveksagrawal) September 7, 2019

Great Moment to ye hai ki aap 2.30 baje tak chipke hue hain TV pe !! Go to bed you need to start licking boots from 8 am ! — Stardust (@MysticStardust) September 6, 2019

Ever wondered why Pakistan is a failed state and the economy is in shambles. Look how this Pakistan Minister (Science portfolio) is behaving like an uneducated moron at midnight to mock India. We should really pity their state! https://t.co/ER4LptxCgl — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 6, 2019

The funny part is, #Chadrayaan2 kept Pakistanis awake all night ? https://t.co/NPApFVvkge — Rishi Bagree ??? ?? (@rishibagree) September 6, 2019

Awww… jo mulk Hindustan se pehley space agency banata hai aur phir uska saara fund aatnkwaadi launch karney mai gaawaata hai… gyaan de raha hai. Ch Fawad ISRO ka i bhi theek se bulwado pakistan se toh Maan jayein https://t.co/QEgVHS6Una — Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) September 6, 2019

I’m sorry, Pakistan looks like it’s still the early 90s there. https://t.co/7SSipFMdeh — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) September 6, 2019

J.Mattis said Pakistan is most dangerous country,its leaders don’t care about their people. U guys should be ashamed @fawadchaudhry -your space program has no head or tail. The science&tech in Pak is non-existent,the world mocks u.

India is far ahead of Pak!We are proud of @isro https://t.co/T9Z6uxvLBI — Vishakha Joshi (@VishakhaJ18) September 6, 2019

Chhoti baat kar di tumne, Fawad! You are a minister. Where is the gravitas. Pakistan should be worried having a petty idiot like you around representing the country in international forums. Chhi. PS: That you were actually up watching the live telecast was cute, though. 🙂 https://t.co/7BdobTK7LA — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 6, 2019

Making fun of crashed Indian Mission to Moon is like a local uni dropout drawing parallels with Harvard uni dropouts. We aren't even in the race to reach the moon. Better we focus on improving and expanding our own space program otherwise we will be eating a humble pie in the end https://t.co/TeXfgEu6ds — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) September 6, 2019

