‘India has 900 crores to do this and you have your ‘free Twitter Account’ : Netizens give mouth shuttering reply to Pakistan Minister

Sep 7, 2019, 10:49 am IST
Netizens from both India and Pakistan has given a mouth shuttering reply to Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary who mocked India’s ‘Chandrayaan 2’.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan’s Science Minister Fawad Hussain Choudhary mocked ISRO after India’s space agency lost communication with Chandrayaan lander.

Displaying his ignorance in Science and Technology and showing his jealousy and arrogance to India, he tweeted that ” ” So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed (“Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon”).

Then after he continued tweeting expressing his happiness in the Indian mission’s failure in a smooth landing on the Moon’s surface. And for this the netizens reacted severely. The netizens wonder how a minister handling ‘science’ can be so ‘anti-science’.

A Twitter user pointed out that India has 900 crore to spare for such a mission while all Fawad Chaudhry has was his free Twitter account.

Another pointed out the a science minister has even can not spell correctly ‘Satellite’ felt it necessary to mock others.

