ISRO Loses Contact With Chandrayaan 2: This Facebook User Peddles the Usual ‘Waste of Money’ Theory

ISRO has confirmed that Chandrayaan-2 lander lost contact with Earth minutes before it was to land on the Moon. It was all going fine for Vikram lander before the news broke that ISRO had lost touch with the Vikram lander. People who watched it on TV had no clue what was happening as they looked at the worried faces of scientists.

While the nation still has hopes that somehow we would be able to re-establish contact with the lander, People have come out with Facebook posts peddling the ‘waste of money’ theory. One such Facebook post caught our attention where a man says “Fools who send needless rockets worth Rs 1000 crores on a nation where crores of people are still in poverty”. Here is the Facebook post.

People have protested against this user’s thoughtless statement in the comments.