ISRO Loses Contact With Moon Lander: Here is How Rahul Gandhi Responded

The communication with the Chandrayaan 2 lander was lost seconds before it was supposed to touch down on the Moon’s surface. The nation is upset about the partial failure but is still proud of the scientists for achieving what they have. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now responded to the situation. He said the passion and dedication of the scientists is an inspiration to the masses.

“Congratulations to the team at ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking and ambitious Indian space missions,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.