Man sends bomb threat to airport to stop friend’s flight

In a rare incident, a young man has a hoax bomb threat to stop his friend’s foreign trip. A jobless young man aged just 24 in Telangana has send the bomb threat as he was envious of his friend moving to Canada.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities on Tuesday recieved a email that there will be a blast in the airport on Wednesday. The mail, which was sent from ID: ‘sairamkaleru@live.com’ at 2:31 pm on Tuesday, read, “I want to blast bomb in airport tomorrow [Wednesday].”

Although the security personnels conducted a detailed search nothing was found. So in order to find out the man behind the hoax email and at last the police has found the man behind the hoax email.

Katraju Shashikanth, a native of Warangal has made the plan for the fake threat to stop his childhood friend Sairam Kaleru from going Canada for higher studies.

Katraju Shashikanth who stays in a hostel in Hyderabad. And friends with Sairam Kaleru, a resident of Uppal Hyderabad. Katraju Shashikanth is now jobless and Sairam who is brilliant in academic has got a admission in a Canadian University for higher studies.

So jealous of friend’s fortunes, Katraju Shashikanth at first send email to Canadian immigration to cancel Sairam’s visa. But it was declined.

So Katraju Shashikanth used Sairam’s email to send a hoax threat to trap him so that he cannot go abroad. But finally it was Katraju Shashikanth who was behind the bars. he was booked by police under various sections of IPC including the Unlaw Act against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act.